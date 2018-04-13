Mothers Feel Increasing Anxiety About Parenting

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Jekyll and Hyde Nature of Motherhood In her sermon "The Jekyll and Hyde of Motherhood," Nancy Ortberg talks about how motherhood brings out the best (the Jekyll character in the famous book) and the worst (the Hyde character) ... [ Read More ]

Research on 'Time-Starved' Mothers Married couples in the United States spend, on average, 130 hours per week on paid and unpaid work combined. But all our hard work is not enough. Research shows working parents "increasingly ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Change Brings Hope | Building Worship The new year can bring lots of anxiety because often new means change. But change can be met with hope, anticipation and excitement when someone helps you every step of the way. That's what a relationship with Jesus Christ can do. This touching Father-Son parable illustrates the power that the relationship will bring to any situation. [ Read More ]

Change Brings Hope | Building Worship The new year can bring lots of anxiety because often new means change. But change can be met with hope, anticipation and excitement when someone helps you every step of the way. That's what a relationship with Jesus Christ can do. This touching Father-Son parable illustrates the power that the relationship will bring to any situation. [ Read More ]

More videos