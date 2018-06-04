Max Lucado Temporarily Lost the Joy of the Lord

Related Sermon Illustrations

Pro Soccer Player Made Soccer His God In his article titled "Professional Soccer Was My God," former pro soccer player Gavin Peacock writes: I was never going to be tall, so my dad (who was also a pro soccer player) would ... [ Read More ]

Brad Pitt on the American Dream In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, celebrity Brad Pitt reflected on his lead role in the movie Fight Club, which is about a man who has the American dream and yet remains ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Restore Reflection | Journey Box Media The pace of our world is consistently speeding up, so the discipline of meditation and reflection is often a difficult one to make a habit. [ Read More ]

More videos