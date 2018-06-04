Sermon Illustrations
Max Lucado Temporarily Lost the Joy of the Lord
Author and Pastor Max Lucado recently reflected on his experience of losing the joy of the Lord to a spirit of gadgets and gauges. Lucado said:
For years I was an avid cyclist. I loved it. I was one of those guys with the tight shorts and helmet. I eventually got to the point where I competed in events. A guy in my church offered to teach me a lot more about cycling. ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments