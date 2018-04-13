Explore

Married or Cohabiting: The Brain Knows the Difference

Married or Cohabiting: The Brain Knows the Difference

A study utilizing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) sought to examine the brain functioning of cohabitating and married women when facing stress. Researchers administered to both sets of women a mild electronic shock on the ankle. For support, the women ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

More Sermon illustrations

