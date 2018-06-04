Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Man in Tank Invades Storefront to Nab Bottle of Wine

Man in Tank Invades Storefront to Nab Bottle of Wine

Onlookers were stunned when a man drove an armored personnel carrier down a street and into a convenience store window display, stumbled about, and then drove away. Russian authorities later arrested the man for possessing what appeared to be a stolen bottle ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener Causes School Evacuation

Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener Causes School Evacuation

'Tis the season for pumpkin spice—but one Baltimore school has probably had quite enough of it for the year.

Recently, the third floor of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School started ...

[ Read More ]

Flirting with Danger Leaves Teen Gored

During the nine months Erik Amundsen spent at a Bible college in Quito, Ecuador, he learned more than what was taught in the classroom. The 18-year-old from suburban Chicago also discovered ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top