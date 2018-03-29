Sermon Illustrations
Ethics and Compliance Experts Fined for Unethical Firing
Navex Global, a company which brands itself as "the ethics and compliance experts," is being fined by a local government agency for unethical behavior that fails to comply with state standards.
The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries is set to issue close to $150,000 in penalties for firing ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments