Sermon Illustrations
Child Rescued with Superhero-Inspired Technology
Firefighters in the Los Angeles Fire Department turned to a superhero-inspired solution to help locate a young boy trapped in a sewer pipe. Thirteen-year-old Jesse Hernandez fell into the pipe after walking on some wooden planks in an abandoned building. After that, it was a race against the clock to find his location. ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments