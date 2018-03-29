Sermon Illustrations
13-Year-Old Boy Stole a Bus to Help His Family
Robert Williams was eight years old when he started taking the bus to school. "My dad left when I was young," he told the BBC, "so my mom took care of me and my nine siblings but her health was failing." So every day he looked forward to talking to the bus driver, Louise Garnett, who was a motherly type. She would ask, "Hey, have you eaten today? How are your grades? Did you do your homework?" So after ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments