Local Church Provides Widows a Way Out of Poverty

After losing her husband, Tinashe Butau of Zimbabwe was now a single mother with four children to feed, and she needed to find a way to provide. When a friend told her about a savings group through a local church, Tinashe saw an opportunity. "I was tired of living from hand to mouth," she says. "The group provided a means out of poverty and beyond living hand to mouth." Hope International shared more about her story on their blog:

Tinashe began putting aside $20 each month. In a group made up of mostly widows and single mothers, the group quickly became a source of deep community and growth for Tinashe. "The Lord has really taken care of us," she says. "He is our husband. And we have each other."
With a loan from the group, Tinashe was able to grow her peanut butter business by purchasing a peanut processing machine, eliminating the cost of paying others to roast and grind her peanuts. As her business has grown, she's been able to employ one of her sons and his wife.
Tinashe also used a group loan to purchase a welding machine from South Africa to start a welding and steel fabrication business in partnership with her other son, who was previously unemployed. She also was able to purchase 10 chickens to produce eggs, as well as a sewing machine to start making children's clothing and school uniforms. In the future, Tinashe hopes to save enough money to obtain her driver's license and a delivery car for her peanut butter business.

Tinashe now helps others by offering discounted products and training others in finances and stewardship. "It doesn't matter how little you think you have; being in a group makes that seemingly insignificant money multiply and opens your life to limitless possibilities," she says. "I have peace and joy, thanks to the savings group."

Joseph Sunde, "How a struggling widow became a farmer, welder, and seamstress," Acton Institute Powerblog (8-17-17)

