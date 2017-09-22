Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Finish Life Having Expended All Resources

Finish Life Having Expended All Resources

In his book, Giving It All Away David Green illustrates the goal of life for believers:

Some people act like life is an oversized game of Monopoly, where the way to win is to accumulate as many properties as you can, either by purchasing outright or by ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Leader Sacrifices His Home During Revolutionary War

Leader Sacrifices His Home During Revolutionary War

The Declaration of Independence was signed by fifty-six men. In signing this document, they put their lives and their fortunes on the line. Treason was the word the British would use ...

[ Read More ]

A Dying Girl Shows Honor of Serving God

Pediatrician David Cerqueira shares a story of how a dying girl showed his church the honor of serving God:

One Sunday my wife had prepared a lesson on being useful. She taught the ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

The Easter Story | twelve:thirty media | Preaching Today Media

The Easter Story | twelve:thirty media

The story of Easter is the basis for the Christian’s unending hope. Since Jesus overcame the grave, He gave us all we need to experience new life as well. Easter is a time of celebration because Jesus has risen! A compelling visual mini-movie based on the Easter story. Perfect to use as a service opener, sermon bumper or creative element in your Easter worship services. [ Read More ]
Risen, Matthew 27:33-37 | twelve:thirty media | Preaching Today Media

Risen, Matthew 27:33-37 | twelve:thirty media

The story of Easter is the basis for the Christian’s unending hope. Since Jesus overcame the grave, He gave us all we need to experience new life as well. Easter is a time of celebration because Jesus has risen! This mini-movie is based on Matthew 27:33-37. A compelling visual mini-movie based on the Easter story. Perfect to use as a service opener, sermon bumper or creative element in your Easter worship services. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.