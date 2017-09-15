Student Survey: Youth Value Success and Happiness

Related Sermon Illustrations

A Lesson on Stewardship from "The Lord of the Rings" In The Lord of the Rings, Tolkien writes about a kingdom called Gondor which for many years has had no king. While waiting for the rightful heir to come and claim his throne, a series ... [ Read More ]

Increase in Self-Promotion in Pop Music This shouldn't come as a surprise, but a newstudy reports self-regard, self-promotion, and plain old bragging are far more prominent in pop music than they were a quarter-century ago. ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Restore Reflection | Journey Box Media The pace of our world is consistently speeding up, so the discipline of meditation and reflection is often a difficult one to make a habit. [ Read More ]

More videos