Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Shared Dreams Push Us to Excel

Shared Dreams Push Us to Excel

In their book, Known, Dick and Ruth Foth write that:

During the Great Depression, nine ordinary young men from the University of Washington accomplished had an extraordinary dream. They labored together in effort and accountability, as an embryonic rowing team, to take on much stronger rowing programs like Cal Berkeley and Harvard and Yale. And they won.

In his magnificent book The Boys ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Largest Lego Model Took Vision and Teamwork

Largest Lego Model Took Vision and Teamwork

The newest addition to the grand list of Coolest Things Ever was first unveiled in New York City in 2013: the Lego X-Wing, the largest Lego model ever built. The model of the classic ...

[ Read More ]
Building 20 at MIT Brought Together Diverse People

Building 20 at MIT Brought Together Diverse People

MIT used to have a famous office building simply called Building 20. This structure, located at the intersection of Main and Vassar Streets in East Cambridge, and eventually demolished ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Christ Cross Black & White | Organic Videos | Preaching Today Media

Christ Cross Black & White | Organic Videos

Organic Videos is committed to design the worship backgrounds that you desire. These pictures will help you create the environments that you have always wanted. [ Read More ]
We Are Waiting Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | All Sons & Daughters | Preaching Today Media

We Are Waiting Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | All Sons & Daughters

We Are Waiting [lyric video] by All Sons &amp; Daughters from the Album Blessed Assurance: The New Hymns of Fanny Crosby for use with your live worship team plus 3 stand-alone song movies in original stereo audio, split-trax and click-trax versions. Perfect for use with your worship team or for solo performance. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.