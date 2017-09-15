Pluralism Is Like a Sport without Rules

Related Sermon Illustrations

NFL Star Reflects on Near-Death Injury Ricardo Lockette rose up the ranks of pro football and eventually helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014. But on November 1, 2015, the wide receiver and special teams ... [ Read More ]

We Need a Better Story than Secularism But in the end, science does not provide the answers most of us require. Its story of our origins and of our end is, to say the least, unsatisfactory. To the question, "How did it ... [ Read More ]

Easy Resolutions | Big Pie Publishing What if this year we all made a resolution to give up and let go instead of taking charge and trying harder? While these New Year's resolutions may not be as easy as they appear at first glance, they will lead to a life of peace and contentment while challenging a cultural epidemic of driven busyness. [ Read More ]

Agradecido Ahora | Journey Box Media It doesn’t matter what stage of life we find ourselves in, there is always the danger of wasting your whole life waiting for what comes next. [ Read More ]

