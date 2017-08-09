United We Stand, Divided We Fall
In her book Grapes of Wrath Or Grace, Barabra Brokhoff tells the story of:
A group of American tourists were taking a bus tour in Rome led by an English-speaking guide. Their first stop was a basilica in a piazza, which was surrounded by several lanes ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In an article having to do with the socializing of Supreme Court justices Justice Scalia shared some of his wisdom: Ruth Bader Ginsburg fondly recalled her closest friend on the court, ...
[ Read More
]
Physician Horace Smith warns that in the church "we must guard against 'spiritual autoimmune disease,' in which spiritual white cells see normal cells within the body as enemies and ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
Organic Videos is committed to design the worship backgrounds that you desire. These pictures will help you create the environments that you have always wanted.
[ Read More
]
We Are Waiting [lyric video] by All Sons & Daughters from the Album Blessed Assurance: The New Hymns of Fanny Crosby for use with your live worship team plus 3 stand-alone song movies in original stereo audio, split-trax and click-trax versions. Perfect for use with your worship team or for solo performance.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments