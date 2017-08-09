Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

United We Stand, Divided We Fall

United We Stand, Divided We Fall

In her book Grapes of Wrath Or Grace, Barabra Brokhoff tells the story of:

A group of American tourists were taking a bus tour in Rome led by an English-speaking guide. Their first stop was a basilica in a piazza, which was surrounded by several lanes ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

When the Supremes Socialize

When the Supremes Socialize

In an article having to do with the socializing of Supreme Court justices Justice Scalia shared some of his wisdom: Ruth Bader Ginsburg fondly recalled her closest friend on the court, ...

[ Read More ]
Physician Warns of Spiritual Autoimmune Disease

Physician Warns of Spiritual Autoimmune Disease

Physician Horace Smith warns that in the church "we must guard against 'spiritual autoimmune disease,' in which spiritual white cells see normal cells within the body as enemies and ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Christ Cross Black & White | Organic Videos | Preaching Today Media

Christ Cross Black & White | Organic Videos

Organic Videos is committed to design the worship backgrounds that you desire. These pictures will help you create the environments that you have always wanted. [ Read More ]
We Are Waiting Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | All Sons & Daughters | Preaching Today Media

We Are Waiting Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | All Sons & Daughters

We Are Waiting [lyric video] by All Sons &amp; Daughters from the Album Blessed Assurance: The New Hymns of Fanny Crosby for use with your live worship team plus 3 stand-alone song movies in original stereo audio, split-trax and click-trax versions. Perfect for use with your worship team or for solo performance. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.