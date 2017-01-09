Failure Is Much More Common than Success

Related Sermon Illustrations

50 Least Powerful People in the World Every year the website Wall Street 24/7 runs their list of the "50 Least Powerful People in the World." This year's list included an intro that could have come straight from a typical ... [ Read More ]

Failed NFL Kicker Surprised by Grace ESPN's documentary "The Four Falls of Buffalo" recounts the story of the Buffalo Bills four consecutive Super Bowl losses 1990-1993. Field goal kicker Scott Norwood would shoulder ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Sacrifice | Motion Worship This powerful short film is designed for Lent & Ash Wednesday, featuring drifting ash and distressed textures. The text describes our broken condition, striving against sin, fear, and insecurity. It points to Christ who spent time fasting in the desert, and suggests that this act of sacrifice can heal us in seasons of struggle. In the end, our brokenness shatters revealing gold, forged by the power of God. [ Read More ]

All The Poor And Powerless Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | All Sons & Daughters Featuring the original master recording by All Sons & Daughters from the album Brokenness Aside <br><br> iWorship Visual Worship Trax combine today's most powerful worship songs with inspiring graphics and lyrics to provide an excellent worship resource for growing churches and home groups. <br><br> Includes 3 stand-alone song movies in original stereo audio, split-trax and click-trax versions. Perfect for use with your worship team or for solo performance. [ Read More ]

More videos