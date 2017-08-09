Pilots Say Turbulence Feels Worse than it is
Patrick Smith, a commercial airline pilot who flies Boeing 757 and 767, has noticed that flyers' number one anxiety is turbulence. So much about it seems dangerous. But Smith argues that from the perspective of the pilot, turbulence is often a mere blip. Smith writes:
For all intents and purposes, ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In 1975, Roger Hart conducted a study on where children felt safe to play. He focused on 86 children between the ages of three to twelve in a small town in Vermont. Hart would follow ...
[ Read More
]
Kurt Gödel was a history-making logician and mathematician who died in 1978. In his later years, while working at the renowned Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
This short film depicts the anxiety and hurry of life with motion time lapse footage of people and traffic in a variety of settings. We hear the voice of God, who sees his children in their stressful and busy lives. Halfway through, everything slows down, and we hear constant scripture verses (Psalms, Proverbs, Colossians, Romans) about God's provision, protection, and love, with a call to be still and depend on him. The film's title and ending are based on John 16.
[ Read More
]
It’s hard for some people to walk into church for the first time. It’s hard for some people to walk in for the 100th time. This video will communicate your desire for people to enter without anxiety, with no fear of judgement, and wait to hear from the Lord.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments