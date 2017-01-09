The Majesty of the Universe

Related Sermon Illustrations

Buddhist Poet Longs for God's Presence The following Buddhist poem, in the form of a "waka," was written in the 12th century by Saigyo Hoshi after he visited a Shinto Grand Temple: Gods here? Who can know? Not I. Yet ... [ Read More ]

Stooping College President Provides Lesson on Incarnation When pastor and writer Clark Cothern was five years old, he thought college presidents were powerful, frightening beings. That is, until one stooped low to spend time with him. He ... [ Read More ]

Related videos

Advent: Joy | Skit Guys Studios A preview of Advent Joy - one of five videos in the Skit Guys Advent Collection. The videos are not available for individual sale, but as a collection only for the Advent season. <br /><br /> As we prepare our hearts and souls for the arrival of the Christ child, we focus on the themes of Advent: hope, love, joy, peace, and Christ. These thought-provoking and beautiful videos will fit into your Advent services as sermon introductions or to provide a time of reflection during worship. [ Read More ]

Advent: Christ | Skit Guys Studios A preview of Advent Christ - one of five videos in the Skit Guys Advent Collection. The videos are not available for individual sale, but as a collection only for the Advent season. [ Read More ]

