John Perkins Shares His Greatest Regret

The Christian leader John Perkins has written movingly about the need for racial reconciliation even after his painful encounters with brutal racists. In his latest book, Dream With Me: Race, Love, and the Struggle We Must Win, he writes:

In New Hebron, Mississippi, I grew up around poor whites who felt they were better than blacks and expected us to move out of their way when they were walking down the street …. They were ...

A Second Chance at Making a Stand Against Racism

My grandparents lived in Salem, Arkansas, which was an all-white community in the Ozark foothills. One day in the early 1960s, Grandpa was strolling across the town square on his lunch ...

Black Actor Achieves Breakthrough Role on 'Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood'

A 2016 episode on NPR's "StoryCorps" interviewed Francois Clemmons, who played the role of friendly Officer Clemmons on Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood for over 25 years. Clemmons was the ...

Angry | Bed Head Media | Preaching Today Media

Fool | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

