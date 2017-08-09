God Lovingly Writes Himself into His Own Story
In a video on YouTube, Pastor Tim Keller says:
Dorothy Sayers wrote a series of detective novels focused her fictional character Lord Peter Wimsey. Sayers' creation Whimsey was an aristocrat detective from the 1930s who solved all kinds of crimes. She wrote a whole series of stories and novels about Lord Peter.
Then about halfway through ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Greg Boyle, author of Tattoos of the Heart, a moving book about his work with gang members in Los Angeles, claims that we all have what he calls our "touchstone" or controlling image ...
[ Read More
]
Rescue workers had been laboring for over twelve hours at the site of four collapsed residential buildings in China recently when they discovered one final survivor in the rubble: ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
Tommy Woodard of the Skit Guys presents a beautiful illustration of how Christ's birth was not as picture-perfect as we all grew up believing it was. The truth is that Jesus came to get his hands dirty.
[ Read More
]
Angels From The Realms of Glory | EMMANUEL [lyric video] by Paul Baloche, Includes multiple matching lyric backgrounds for use with your live worship team plus 3 stand-alone song movies in original stereo audio, split-trax and click-trax versions. Perfect for use with your worship team or for solo performance.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments