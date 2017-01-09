Farmer Offers Forgiveness and a Job to Thief

More Sermon illustrations

We occasionally all have one of “those days” at work. This can easily lead to a bad attitude when it comes to our jobs and our career. However, God says in Colossians 3:23, “Work willingly at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people.” <br /> <br /> This fun and uplifting video reminds us that God worked for six days, found satisfaction in His labor, and rested on the seventh day. We should follow His example. This sermon illustration video works great for Labor Day or anytime you are preaching about the sabbath, rest, or work.