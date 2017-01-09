Sermon Illustrations

Farmer Offers Forgiveness and a Job to Thief

After suffering a string of thefts at his organic farm, Melvin Burns made an unusual offer. He offered the thief a job if he would just return the tools Burns needs to take care of his animals. Burns says burglars are targeting properties near his Moo Nay Farms in Cooks Brook, Nova Scotia, which has been robbed twice in as many months. Most recently, they stole $1,000 worth of ...

Related Sermon Illustrations

Basketball Star Chris Paul Forgives His Grandfather’s Killers

In April, 2011, Rick Reilly wrote a moving story about forgiveness from the life of Chris Paul, the all-star basketball player for the Charlotte Hornets. Reilly writes:

On the moonless ...
Ordinary Missionary Honored in India for Her Forgiveness

Ordinary Missionary Honored in India for Her Forgiveness

Vishal Mangalwadi, a Christian leader from India, writes movingly of the impact that Gladys Stains had on his nation. Gladys and her husband, Graham, and their sons, had devoted their ...

Related videos

Work For His Glory | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

Work For His Glory | Hyper Pixels Media

We occasionally all have one of “those days” at work. This can easily lead to a bad attitude when it comes to our jobs and our career. However, God says in Colossians 3:23, “Work willingly at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people.” &lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt; This fun and uplifting video reminds us that God worked for six days, found satisfaction in His labor, and rested on the seventh day. We should follow His example. This sermon illustration video works great for Labor Day or anytime you are preaching about the sabbath, rest, or work. [ Read More ]
When I Grow Up | Dive Media | Preaching Today Media

When I Grow Up | Dive Media

We spend much of our lives looking for meaning and purpose in our jobs, but it can never be found there. It can only be found in our GOD. [ Read More ]

