Burger King Offers Free Whoppers to People Who Have Been Fired
Burger King, the quick service restaurant chain known for its flame broiled hamburgers, launched a PR campaign recently with an interesting premise: publicly admit on LinkedIn that you have been fired, and get a free Whopper as part of a "Whopper Severance Deal." The instructions included posting ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
The Bible has a lot to say about confession of sin and confessing our needs to one another. Harboring deep and painful secrets is damaging spiritually, emotionally, and physically. ...
[ Read More
]
For the documentary "The Mask You Live In," a scene shows a U.S. school teacher giving a group of high school boys a circular piece of paper. On one side they write what their image ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
Teamwork. Community. Accountability. Service. There is no "I" in team. This video, using powerful narration against visuals of team sports, illustrates the importance of living life together -- and working together to further God's kingdom. This video has versatility, and can be used for recruiting volunteers, signing up for community groups and small group Bible studies, seeking out trusted accountability partners, church membership, and teachings related to strengthening the body of Christ.
[ Read More
]
There are lots of distractions and wrong turns that can land you “lost” in life. You are ultimately responsible for your journey, your health and your faith… no one else. Spiritual health begins with reflection on your route, where you are and where you’re headed.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments