Residents Try to Pay Library Fines with Chuck E. Cheese Tokens
A Massachusetts library was forced to make a public statement recently when it noticed a growing trend of patrons trying to pay library fines and printing fees with tokens from the restaurant/arcade chain Chuck E. Cheese. The Peabody Institute Library posted on Facebook a reminder that ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Most anyone who has ever moved to a new home at one point or another knows the challenge of trying to pack the most items possible into a car, van, or moving truck. If space runs out ...
[ Read More
]
For some motorcycle owners, biking is simply a hobby. For others, it's more than a hobby; it's a way of life. For one Pennsylvania man, however, biking has been both a way of life ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
It can be a bit jarring when you look at the difference between what the world believes and what Christ taught. This video compares what the crowd says and what the Cross says. Music by the Robbie Seay Band.
[ Read More
]
What is sin? Are there certain sins that are greater than others? How often do you sin?
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments