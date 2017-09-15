Sermon Illustrations

Legal Definition of a Facebook 'Friendship'

Are your friends on Facebook actually your friends? According to an appeals court in Florida, "[l]egally, Facebook friends aren't necessarily your friends."

The court dove into this question because of a judge who may have been required to recuse herself from a case—because an attorney ...

