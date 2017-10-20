The Psychology of Greed on Halloween

Related Sermon Illustrations

"Resurrecting the Champ": Behave Like Your Child Is Watching Resurrecting the Champ is based on the true story of up-and-coming sports reporter Eric Kerman (Josh Hartnett). After rescuing a homeless man (Samuel L. Jackson) from a dangerous fight ... [ Read More ]

"The Waltons": John-Boy's Integrity The Waltons was a popular television series in the 1970s that told the story of a large family living in Virginia during the Depression era. In this particular episode, one of the ... [ Read More ]

Together | Soul Refinery Teamwork. Community. Accountability. Service. There is no "I" in team. This video, using powerful narration against visuals of team sports, illustrates the importance of living life together -- and working together to further God's kingdom. This video has versatility, and can be used for recruiting volunteers, signing up for community groups and small group Bible studies, seeking out trusted accountability partners, church membership, and teachings related to strengthening the body of Christ. [ Read More ]

It Starts With Me | ChurchStuf There are lots of distractions and wrong turns that can land you “lost” in life. You are ultimately responsible for your journey, your health and your faith… no one else. Spiritual health begins with reflection on your route, where you are and where you’re headed. [ Read More ]

