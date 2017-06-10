Indian Rickshaw Driver Finds the Secret of Happiness

Related Sermon Illustrations

Olympic Marathoner Finds Joy in Bad Situation In the lead up to the 2016 Rio Olympics, many people believed Brazilian soccer legend Pelé would light the Olympic cauldron to officially kick off the competition at the opening ... [ Read More ]

'Life Is Good' Founders' Important Lesson from Mom Bert and John Jacobs, the brothers who cofounded the $100 million Life Is Good T-shirt company, grew up the youngest of six children in a lower middle-class family in Boston. When ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Lazarus | Skit Guys Studios Zombies, Chalupa’s and Tombs…oh my! Journey with Tommy and Eddie as they imagine what it must’ve been like to watch Lazarus walk out of the tomb. [ Read More ]

The Parable Of The Rich Fool | Stewart Redwine This video takes place after the death of the rich fool from Jesus’ original parable. The wife in this video is the “rich fool.” During her life she acquired an immense amount of clothing that she never wore. Blouses, skirts, pants, accessories—tags still attached. Now that she has died, her grieving husband must “empty the barns,” so to speak, in this sequel to Jesus’ original parable. [ Read More ]

More videos