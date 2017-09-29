Transgenderism—The Lego Kit or Art Restoration View

Related Sermon Illustrations

New York City Official Underestimates the Impact of Gender In January of 2007, the New York City Board of Health unexpectedly withdrew a proposal to allow city residents to change the sex on their birth certificates without undergoing sex-change ... [ Read More ]

Popular Blogger Reproved for Stance on LGBTQ Relationships In a recent interview popular blogger Jen Hatmaker was asked, "Do you think an LGBT relationship can be holy?" Hatmaker replied: I do. And my views here are tender. This is a very nuanced ... [ Read More ]

Need Harmony | Skit Guys Studios In this eHarmony spoof, The Skit Guys show us how easy it is to compromise our standards without realizing that only the perfect relationship is with Christ. [ Read More ]

Debunked 2: God Doesn't Mean What He Says | Reasons for Hope In this episode of deBunked, we deBunk the strange notion that "God doesn't mean what He says". Do we compromise the Word of God, do we take man's word over God's Word, or do we believe God means what He says? [ Read More ]

