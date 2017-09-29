Sermon Illustrations
How Actor Anthony Hopkins Memorizes Scripts
In an interview, actor Anthony Hopkins said that when he gets a movie script, he reads through it between one hundred and two hundred times before production. He makes notes in the margins. He scribbles and doodles and imagines how it would look on stage or screen. ...
