Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

How Actor Anthony Hopkins Memorizes Scripts

How Actor Anthony Hopkins Memorizes Scripts

In an interview, actor Anthony Hopkins said that when he gets a movie script, he reads through it between one hundred and two hundred times before production. He makes notes in the margins. He scribbles and doodles and imagines how it would look on stage or screen. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

God's Word Acts Like a Slow Drip, Not a Big Splash

In her book Walking in the Dust of Rabbi Jesus, Lois Tverberg retells the following story about a famous first century rabbi named Rabbi Akiva:

One day as Rabbi Akiva was shepherding ...
[ Read More ]

Popular Books Downloaded But Not Read

The Goldfinch, a sprawling 880-page novel by Donna Tart, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for literature in 2014. The book became a bestseller in America and in Britain, but according ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Womens Bible Study 2017 | Graceway Media | Preaching Today Media

Womens Bible Study 2017 | Graceway Media

Title Screens are motions that are tailor-made to enhance your service. Use them for Announcements, Upcoming Events, and Segment Starters. [ Read More ]
Bible Trivia Countdown 1 | 4ThoughtMedia | Preaching Today Media

Bible Trivia Countdown 1 | 4ThoughtMedia

This 4 minute Bible trivia countdown will quiz your audience about Bible trivia facts as it counts down to beginning of your worship service or meeting. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.