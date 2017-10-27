5,000-Year-Old Lunch Box Emerges from the Ice
There is a bit of good news about global warming, at least according to archeologists. As the glaciers recede, they are releasing some of the human artifacts that they have absorbed through the ages, including humans themselves. Ötzi, the five-thousand-year-old mummified mountaineer discovered in 1991, remains ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
It's a well-known fact that mobile phones continue to store more and more of our personal information. What people might not realize, however, is how much information is stored not ...
[ Read More
]
Steph Curry, one of the best basketball players to ever play in the NBA, is known for living out his Christian faith on and off the court. His mom, also a strong Christian, mentioned ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
The authenticity of our faith is always being tested, especially during Christmas. It’s not just our words that matter. It’s our genuine responses and actions that also speak to whether our faith is real.
[ Read More
]
We all like to make a good impression, but when it comes to God and the church, honesty is the best policy.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments