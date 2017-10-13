Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Hot Air Balloonists Find Success Out of Past Failures

Hot Air Balloonists Find Success Out of Past Failures

In her article "Soaring Journeys," Jill Carattini relates that on March 1, 1999, Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones stepped into the gondola of a hot air balloon and lifted off from the Swiss alpine village of Chateau d'Oex. Nineteen days, 21 hours, and 55 minutes later, traveling 28,431 miles, they landed in the Egyptian desert. Their journey successfully ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Global Trend of Looking for the Quick Fix

The Global Trend of Looking for the Quick Fix

Jeffrey Zacks, professor of psychology and radiology at Washington University in St Louis, laments what he calls a "global trend" of looking for short cuts to solve our problems.

Is ...
[ Read More ]

Man Takes 14 Years to Chisel Hole Through Mountain

When a mountain is in your way what do you do? Just ask Ramchandra Das, 53, who lives in Bihar, India. In order to access nearby fields for food and work, Das and his fellow villagers ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Labor Day Thanks | Centerline New Media | Preaching Today Media

Labor Day Thanks | Centerline New Media

Based on Colossians 3:23, use this upbeat mini-movie to honor all those who work diligently in their day to day lives, honoring God with their integrity, kindness, and commitment. Great for Labor Day. [ Read More ]
The Parable Of The Mustard Seed | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Mustard Seed | Stewart Redwine

In the age of the internet we’re all aware of how the simplest ideas can go “viral” and spread across the globe in a matter of hours. Or how one small decision, to turn left instead of right, can alter the course of a person’s life. Even the massive redwood tree begins as a small seed. In this video a father sees enormous potential in his son. However, he knows that without time and commitment, this potential will go unfulfilled. And when his son faces adversity, he has to draw from his father’s encouragement to propel him to persevere as a musician. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top