Without Hope, Suicide Rates Rise

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Necessity of Hope What oxygen is to the lungs, such is hope to the meaning of life. —Emil Brunner, Swiss theologian (1889–1966) [ Read More ]

Depression Eased by Belief in a Caring God A study by Rush University Medical Center in Chicago found that "belief in a concerned God can improve response to medical treatment" in patients diagnosed with clinical depression. ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Our Good Shepherd: The Life Of Christ | Skit Guys Studios Easter is all about God's redemptive plan for the world. Watch this moving piece that illustrates the life and death and resurrection of our Savior. When all hope seems lost, God enters and everything changes. Music: "The Good Shepherd" by Ben Kilgore. [ Read More ]

Easter Worship Intro | Skit Guys Studios Christ has risen! Start your Easter worship service or sermon with this moving video expressing the celebration of Easter and the significance of Christ’s resurrection in our lives. [ Read More ]

More videos