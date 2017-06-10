Without Hope, Suicide Rates Rise
In a powerful article titled "Dying of Despair," psychiatrist Aaron Kheriaty observes the startling rise in deaths from suicide and drug overdoses. He points to a number of long-term studies that have analyzed the difference between high-risk patients ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
What oxygen is to the lungs, such is hope to the meaning of life.
—Emil Brunner, Swiss theologian (1889–1966)
[ Read More
]
A study by Rush University Medical Center in Chicago found that "belief in a concerned God can improve response to medical treatment" in patients diagnosed with clinical depression. ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
Easter is all about God's redemptive plan for the world. Watch this moving piece that illustrates the life and death and resurrection of our Savior. When all hope seems lost, God enters and everything changes. Music: "The Good Shepherd" by Ben Kilgore.
[ Read More
]
Christ has risen! Start your Easter worship service or sermon with this moving video expressing the celebration of Easter and the significance of Christ’s resurrection in our lives.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments