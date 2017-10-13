An Unrealistic Search for the Perfect Soul Mate

Related Sermon Illustrations

Atheist Offers Wise Advice on Marriage In an article in The New York Times, philosopher Alain de Botton claims that for 250 years many of us have been deluded by what he calls the Romantic view of marriage—"that a ... [ Read More ]

Our Culture's Three Views of Marriage New York Times columnist David Brooks argues that there are three different lenses through which to think about marriage decisions—the psychological, the romantic, and the moral ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Living Sacrifice | twelve:thirty media To live as a sacrifice requires us to allow Jesus to call the shots. Culture does not have the last word and the final say, Jesus Christ does. Perfect to use as a service opener, sermon bumper or transitional element in your worship services. [ Read More ]

Fools Gold | twelve:thirty media In a culture that is bankrupt on wisdom, we must do the hard work of digging deep for the truth of God. Perfect to use as a service opener, sermon bumper or transitional element in your worship services. [ Read More ]

More videos