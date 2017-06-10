Sermon Illustrations
John Mellancamp Needs Time Before Death
At the age of 65, musician John Mellencamp reflected on "what's left" for him in life. Mellencamp said, "I intend to make my ending good. I'm hoping it's one of those long, lingering deathbed conversions. A lot of people go, 'Oh, I hope I just die quick.' ...
