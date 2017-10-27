A New Mother's Journey from Atheism to Faith

In his book Unbelievable, Justin Brierly shares the story of Jennifer Fulwiler who grew up in a loving family, but one in which religion was painted as clearly false. Jennifer says that she never remembers a time when she believed in God as a child. Raised on a diet of "science, reason, and evidence-based rational thought," her bedtime reading was Carl Sagan's ...