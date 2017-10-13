Aldi Succeeds by Limiting Choice

Related Sermon Illustrations

How One Company Streamlines Complexity Our lives are filled with gadgets we can't use (automatic sprinklers, GPS devices, fancy blenders), instructions we can't follow (labels on medicine bottles, directions for assembling ... [ Read More ]

Overwhelmed by Choices at the Supermarket Life used to be much simpler. Consider the following choices at your typical American supermarket or Big Box store: Crest toothpaste: 27 varieties

Campbell's condensed soup: 53 varieties [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Teaching Moment | Journey Box Media It’s easy to think that being a father comes down to the big moments, but it’s the everyday choices we make that define fatherhood. Your purchase includes an alternate version without the “Happy Father’s Day” text at the end. [ Read More ]

A Parents Prayer | Skit Guys Studios When we send our children out the door and into their schools, they’re beyond our reach. We have to trust that they’ll make good choices, thrive, and reflect Jesus. Let this mini-movie lead parents in a prayer for their kids as a new school year begins. [ Read More ]

More videos