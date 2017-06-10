Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Mountaineer Felt Grief in His Physical Heart

Mountaineer Felt Grief in His Physical Heart

Men's Health portrayed the life of a man who believed his heart attack was caused primarily by grief. Acclaimed mountaineer Conrad Anker and his team trekked up Tibet's 26,335-foot Shisha Pangma for a specific mission—to retrieve the frozen body of his best friend, Alex Lowe, who had died in an avalanche. Anker had been with Lowe ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Heartbreak Looks Like Drug Withdrawal in the Brain

Heartbreak Looks Like Drug Withdrawal in the Brain

A few years ago, Yeshiva University neuroscientist Lucy Brown and her research team distributed flyers across several campuses in the New York area to recruit participants for a brain-imaging ...

[ Read More ]

A "Shot to the Heart" Causes Cardiac Arrest

The technical name is Commotio cordis. It simply means a shot to the chest (or, literally from the Latin, "agitation of the heart"). Doctors describe it as a sudden, blunt, and innocuous-appearing ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.