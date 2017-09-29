Archivists Work to Save Fading Videotapes
Mary Kidd and her colleagues meet every week in a loft in New York City with a clear mission—to digitize and preserve old VHS tapes. The loft has racks of tape decks, oscilloscopes, vector scopes and wave-form monitors that help ensure a quality transfer from analog to digital.
Kidd and the others are archivists and preservationists for XFR Collective (pronounced Transfer Collective). ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In 2008, a remarkable documentary came out, titled Man on Wire. It examines the most amazing exploit of tight-rope walker Philippe Petit. In 1974, Petit had a secret plan to extend ...
[ Read More
]
Medieval cartographers (mapmakers) sketched hic sunt dragones (translated "there be dragons") on the edges of their maps. Those three words were used by the medieval cartographer of ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
You thought it was mom and dad’s job to turn the clocks ahead every spring … but Jimmy knows better! Find out what happens when he leaves prune juice and cookies out for the Time Change Troll. This is a hilarious way to remind your congregation about Daylight Saving Time!
[ Read More
]
Fall time change fall back animation over fall light bulb background loop with hanging incandescent light bulbs. This title animation is used to remind viewers of the upcoming time change.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments