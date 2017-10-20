Sermon Illustrations
Doomsday Survivalist Donates Stockpile of Food to Puerto Rico Crisis
A New Jersey man who spent decades stockpiling rations and resources for an eventual "doomsday" recently donated almost all of it to the Puerto Rico crisis. 74-year-old Joseph Badame and his wife had spent decades putting together all the typical pieces of a doomsday hideout-a bomb shelter, ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments