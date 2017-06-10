Bill Gates Regrets Creating 'Control-Alt-Delete' Function
Bill Gates, the personal computing pioneer and billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, said in an interview recently that he regrets the decision to make the keyboard combination "Control-Alt-Delete" central on Windows computers. The key combination served as a command both to log in to a computer ...
