SpaceX Publishes Video Compilation of All its Failures
SpaceX, the California space technology company that has pioneered the science of safely returning used rocket boosters to earth in recent years, recently uploaded a YouTube video showing some of the most dramatic times that it did not succeed. The two minute video, titled "How Not to Land an ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
If you read, watch, or listen to the news at all, you probably heard a story about a certain United Airlines flight from Chicago to Louisville (in April 2017). In a "disturbing scene ...
[ Read More
]
During the 2002 Soccer World Cup, Adidas introduced their Fevernova soccer ball, which featured a new design that was supposed to make the ball follow a more predicable flight pattern ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
Teamwork. Community. Accountability. Service. There is no "I" in team. This video, using powerful narration against visuals of team sports, illustrates the importance of living life together -- and working together to further God's kingdom. This video has versatility, and can be used for recruiting volunteers, signing up for community groups and small group Bible studies, seeking out trusted accountability partners, church membership, and teachings related to strengthening the body of Christ.
[ Read More
]
There are lots of distractions and wrong turns that can land you “lost” in life. You are ultimately responsible for your journey, your health and your faith… no one else. Spiritual health begins with reflection on your route, where you are and where you’re headed.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments