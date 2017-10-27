Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Driver Leads Police in a Chase Because of His 'Bucket List'

Driver Leads Police in a Chase Because of His 'Bucket List'

"The world is peppered with people who can coax small seeds of inspiration into richly flowering ideas that put humankind on a better path. And then there's that guy in Des Moines."

So begins the news report about a recent police chase in Iowa that took an intriguing turn.

Early one morning, a trooper with the ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Mt. Everest Climber Had the Wrong Goal

Mt. Everest Climber Had the Wrong Goal

In his best-selling book, Into Thin Air, John Krakauer tells the story of the ill-fated expedition to the summit of Mount Everest in 1996. In the book he mentions a member of the expedition ...

[ Read More ]
NFL Star Reflects on Near-Death Injury

NFL Star Reflects on Near-Death Injury

Ricardo Lockette rose up the ranks of pro football and eventually helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014. But on November 1, 2015, the wide receiver and special teams ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Restore Reflection | Journey Box Media | Preaching Today Media

Restore Reflection | Journey Box Media

The pace of our world is consistently speeding up, so the discipline of meditation and reflection is often a difficult one to make a habit. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top