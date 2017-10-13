Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Rapper Wants to Prove the Earth Is Flat

Rapper Wants to Prove the Earth Is Flat

Remember how we all learned in elementary school that people used to think the world was flat? Well, in case you didn't know: The Flat Earth Society still exists. (And boasts 555 members, according to its website.)

The newest member is rapper B.o.B., who once got into a Twitter ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Warnings for Fools

The following warnings were found on consumer products:

On a Duraflame fireplace log: "Caution—Risk of Fire."

On a Batman costume: "Warning: Cape does not enable user to fly."

On ...

[ Read More ]
Scientist Has Faith in Aliens but Not God

Scientist Has Faith in Aliens but Not God

In a popular interview posted on YouTube, scientist Leonard Mlodinow, who co-authored The Grand Design with Stephen Hawking, declared, "Science shows that God is not necessary to explain ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Welcome To Church | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

Welcome To Church | Hyper Pixels Media

What is your church all about? What is the vision and core beliefs of your church? Do visitors know what your church is about? This “Welcome To Church” Mini-Movie will remind your members that it’s all about Jesus. And, it will make visitors feel welcome to your church and inform them about your core beliefs. This service opener and welcome video will also prepare your congregation for worship, as they recall that it’s all about Jesus! [ Read More ]
God's Evidence Is His People | Lucas Kitchen | Preaching Today Media

God's Evidence Is His People | Lucas Kitchen

This illustrated information graphic video will take viewers through a list of statements that the bible makes which are verifiable in the modern world. These ten statements are all based on the modern state of Israel and the Jews. This video is sure to spark conversation and interest regardless of the viewers beliefs. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top