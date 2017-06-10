Sermon Illustrations
French Football Team Makes the Most of Misspelled Jerseys
Spellcheck is a saving grace for many of us. But what about when you type out a word that is an actual, correctly spelled word—that's just not the right word?
That's what happened recently to the French football team Montpellier HSC. The team had ordered new jerseys, but they came in with ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments