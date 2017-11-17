Selena Gomez Receives New Kidney from Her Best Friend

The pop star Selena Gomez was shockingly quiet this summer (2017), especially for someone enjoying several chart topping hits. There were no tours, no television guest-spots, no radio interviews. And then in the fall of 2017, we found out why. Gomez was recovering from a kidney transplant. Gomez released the news via an Instagram post in a shout ...