The Domino Chain Reaction of Faith

Related Sermon Illustrations

Signs Follow Decisions In my experience, signs follow decisions. The way you overcome spiritual inertia and produce spiritual momentum is by making tough decisions. And the tougher the decision, the more ... [ Read More ]

The Global Trend of Looking for the Quick Fix Jeffrey Zacks, professor of psychology and radiology at Washington University in St Louis, laments what he calls a "global trend" of looking for short cuts to solve our problems. Is ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Teaching Moment | Journey Box Media It’s easy to think that being a father comes down to the big moments, but it’s the everyday choices we make that define fatherhood. Your purchase includes an alternate version without the “Happy Father’s Day” text at the end. [ Read More ]

A Parents Prayer | Skit Guys Studios When we send our children out the door and into their schools, they’re beyond our reach. We have to trust that they’ll make good choices, thrive, and reflect Jesus. Let this mini-movie lead parents in a prayer for their kids as a new school year begins. [ Read More ]

More videos ...