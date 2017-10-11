The Domino Chain Reaction of Faith
In Chase the Lion, Mark Batterson writes that in 1983 Lorne Whitehead published an article about the domino chain reaction. You can picture it in your mind, can't you? You knock over a domino, and it sets off a chain reaction that can knock down hundreds of dominoes in a matter of seconds. But the unique significance of Whitehead's research ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In my experience, signs follow decisions. The way you overcome spiritual inertia and produce spiritual momentum is by making tough decisions. And the tougher the decision, the more ...
[ Read More
]
Jeffrey Zacks, professor of psychology and radiology at Washington University in St Louis, laments what he calls a "global trend" of looking for short cuts to solve our problems.
Is ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
It’s easy to think that being a father comes down to the big moments, but it’s the everyday choices we make that define fatherhood. Your purchase includes an alternate version without the “Happy Father’s Day” text at the end.
[ Read More
]
When we send our children out the door and into their schools, they’re beyond our reach. We have to trust that they’ll make good choices, thrive, and reflect Jesus. Let this mini-movie lead parents in a prayer for their kids as a new school year begins.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments