Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Why Millennials Are Ditching Religion for Witchcraft and Astrology

Why Millennials Are Ditching Religion for Witchcraft and Astrology

Interest in spirituality has been booming in recent years while interest in religion plummets, especially among millennials. More than half of young adults in the US believe astrology is a science. The psychic services industry—which includes astrology, aura ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

"Now and Then": Children Yearn for Something to Believe

Now and Then, with Melanie Griffith and Demi Moore, is a coming-of-age movie of four girlfriends who reunite as adults and reminisce about an eventful summer in their lives 20 years ...

[ Read More ]

American Belief in the Paranormal

According to a June 2005 Gallup poll, about three quarters of Americans believe in the paranormal. The percentage of those who believe in:

Extrasensory perception: 41

Haunted houses: ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top