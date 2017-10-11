Robo Shops: When the Store Comes to You

Imagine you're in a crowd pouring out of a late night concert. Tired and hungry, you remember the cupboards at home are bare. Do not despair, says BBC Business. In the brave new world of retail this won't necessitate a trek out to the nearest late night supermarket. Instead the shop can come to you.

With the touch of an app button, you hail a low-slung ...