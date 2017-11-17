Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

How Smartphones Hijack Our Minds

How Smartphones Hijack Our Minds

The Wall Street Journal reports that Adrian Ward, a cognitive psychologist and marketing professor at the University of Texas at Austin, has been studying the way smartphones and the internet affect our thoughts and judgments for a decade. In his own ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

A Profusion of Phrases Describe Information Overload

A Profusion of Phrases Describe Information Overload

The phrase "information overload" was popularized by Alvin Toffler in 1970. "Information overload" is one of the biggest irritations in modern life. There are e-mails to answer, virtual ...

[ Read More ]
The Rush and Pressure of Modern Life

The Rush and Pressure of Modern Life

There is a pervasive form of contemporary violence. The rush and pressures of modern life are a form of its innate violence. To allow oneself to be carried away by a multitude of conflicting ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Be Prepared | nCourage Media | Preaching Today Media

Be Prepared | nCourage Media

In 1 Peter 5:8, it tells us to be sober and alert, because the enemy prowls around like a lion seeking someone to eat. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top