Making Friends Across the Political Aisle

Related Sermon Illustrations

Crew Teams Need Unity Amidst Diversity Boys in the Boat is the thrilling true story of the 1936 University of Washington crew team, which went from backwater obscurity to a gold medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Few sports ... [ Read More ]

When the Supremes Socialize In an article having to do with the socializing of Supreme Court justices Justice Scalia shared some of his wisdom: Ruth Bader Ginsburg fondly recalled her closest friend on the court, ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Connect With A Small Group | Hyper Pixels Media It’s so important for people to be involved and growing through your worship service. But, at the same time, it’s easy for people to get “lost in the crowd” and never really get connected. That’s where Small Groups come in. Use this video to encourage your church to get involved in a Small Group, where they can connect, grow, and find support. In a small group they will find the encouragement and acceptance they need to become fully devoted followers of Christ. [ Read More ]

Deidox The Ivey Family | Deidox How can we more fully understand that we were once orphaned and abandoned, but God has brought us into His great and global family? Watch as the Ivey family actively waits and struggles to adopt 4-year old Amos, a child who was orphaned in Haiti. Experience God’s heart in the embrace of a father as he “closes” the door of abandonment for Amos, and opens up a new world of love and acceptance. [ Read More ]

More videos ...