Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Science Predicts You're Hiding 13 Secrets

Science Predicts You're Hiding 13 Secrets

A new study has found that the average person is holding onto 13 secrets, five of which they've never told a living soul. And it's not the secret itself that will haunt you—it's all the mental energy you spend thinking about it. New research shows that some people actually feel physically heavier when they're burdened with a secret, and that extra "weight" can skew how you navigate your surroundings.

When participants ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Scientific Studies on the Consequences of Secrets

Scientific Studies on the Consequences of Secrets

The Bible has a lot to say about confession of sin and confessing our needs to one another. Harboring deep and painful secrets is damaging spiritually, emotionally, and physically. ...

[ Read More ]

"The Browning Version": Professor Confesses Failures

The film The Browning Version is about Andrew Crocker-Harris (Albert Finney), a strict classical literature professor at a posh British boys prep school where his students force themselves ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Together | Soul Refinery | Preaching Today Media

Together | Soul Refinery

Teamwork. Community. Accountability. Service. There is no &quot;I&quot; in team. This video, using powerful narration against visuals of team sports, illustrates the importance of living life together -- and working together to further God&apos;s kingdom. This video has versatility, and can be used for recruiting volunteers, signing up for community groups and small group Bible studies, seeking out trusted accountability partners, church membership, and teachings related to strengthening the body of Christ. [ Read More ]
It Starts With Me | ChurchStuf | Preaching Today Media

It Starts With Me | ChurchStuf

There are lots of distractions and wrong turns that can land you “lost” in life. You are ultimately responsible for your journey, your health and your faith… no one else. Spiritual health begins with reflection on your route, where you are and where you’re headed. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top