Amazing Little Bird Follows God-Given Homing Signal

Related Sermon Illustrations

Founder of Amazon Planned Decades Ahead If you own stock in Amazon, you get a letter from founder Jeff Bezos each year, reminding you of Amazon's commitment to think long-term. In his 2015 letter to shareowners, Bezos opens: ... [ Read More ]

Partially Paralyzed Runner Rewarded for Finishing the Race Bill Broadhurst was running in the Omaha, Nebraska, Pepsi 10k, a race of 6.2 miles. Broadhurst, who is a Christian, is slowed by a brain aneurism he suffered as a young man, leaving ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Magi Following The Star | Videos2Worship The guiding star seen through the eyes of the wise men as they followed it over the hills and the valleys of the dessert. Following involves determination and passion! [ Read More ]

Soldiers Countdown | Hyper Pixels Media This powerful and contemporary 5-Minute Countdown features the soldiers who raised the flag at the top of Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. [ Read More ]

More videos ...