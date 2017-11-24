Amazing Little Bird Follows God-Given Homing Signal
According to Robert Krulwich's blog on NPR, a small bird called the bar-tailed godwit grows up in northern Alaska, but every fall they fly nearly 7,000 miles to New Zealand. When the young birds mature and start to migrate, something wired in them also ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
If you own stock in Amazon, you get a letter from founder Jeff Bezos each year, reminding you of Amazon's commitment to think long-term. In his 2015 letter to shareowners, Bezos opens: ...
[ Read More
]
Bill Broadhurst was running in the Omaha, Nebraska, Pepsi 10k, a race of 6.2 miles. Broadhurst, who is a Christian, is slowed by a brain aneurism he suffered as a young man, leaving ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
The guiding star seen through the eyes of the wise men as they followed it over the hills and the valleys of the dessert. Following involves determination and passion!
[ Read More
]
This powerful and contemporary 5-Minute Countdown features the soldiers who raised the flag at the top of Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments