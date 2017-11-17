Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Gift that Makes You Swallow Your Pride

The Gift that Makes You Swallow Your Pride

Timothy Keller writes: Christmas is about receiving presents, but consider how challenging it is to receive certain kinds of gifts. Some gifts by their very nature make you swallow your pride. Imagine opening a present on Christmas morning from a friend … and it's a dieting book. Then you take off another ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Professor Posts a 'Failure Resume'

Professor Posts a 'Failure Resume'

We all have failures in our careers. But usually we keep quiet about it. Not this Princeton professor, who recently shared his CV of failures on Twitter for the world to see. It includes ...

[ Read More ]
Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair'

Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair'

There is a Japanese word, kintsukuroi, that means "golden repair." It is the art of restoring broken pottery with gold so the fractures are literally illuminated—a kind of physical ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Let Go | Journey Box Media | Preaching Today Media

Let Go | Journey Box Media

We tend to hold on to things for far too long, causing our heart to become stone. Use this reflective visual prayer as a moment to prepare your community’s hearts for worship or confession. [ Read More ]
I Have A Confession To Make | The Poetic | Preaching Today Media

I Have A Confession To Make | The Poetic

People often view the church as unaccepting and judgmental. But when we just accept sin our churches become unorthodox at best and ungodly at worst. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top