The Gift that Makes You Swallow Your Pride

Related Sermon Illustrations

Professor Posts a 'Failure Resume' We all have failures in our careers. But usually we keep quiet about it. Not this Princeton professor, who recently shared his CV of failures on Twitter for the world to see. It includes ... [ Read More ]

Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair' There is a Japanese word, kintsukuroi, that means "golden repair." It is the art of restoring broken pottery with gold so the fractures are literally illuminated—a kind of physical ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Let Go | Journey Box Media We tend to hold on to things for far too long, causing our heart to become stone. Use this reflective visual prayer as a moment to prepare your community’s hearts for worship or confession. [ Read More ]

I Have A Confession To Make | The Poetic People often view the church as unaccepting and judgmental. But when we just accept sin our churches become unorthodox at best and ungodly at worst. [ Read More ]

More videos ...